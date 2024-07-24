Watson (undisclosed) departed Wednesday's practice early due to an apparent injury, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Watson was injured while catching a pass, then after meeting with trainers was carted into the locker room, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. The severity of his injury remains undisclosed, but any missed time on Watson's part will open up first-team opportunities for receivers lower on Kansas City's depth chart, especially with Xavier Worthy (illness) still missing time. Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio could all notably benefit from more first-team reps.