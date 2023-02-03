Sneed (concussion) didn't have a helmet at Friday's practice and watched from the side while his teammates warmed up, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

While he hasn't returned to practice, Sneed's presence on the sideline shows he's made progress through the concussion protocol since exiting the AFC Championship Game with a brain injury. His status will be crucial for Super Bowl matchups, as the Chiefs don't have great CB depth behind Sneed and Trent McDuffie to deal with Philadelphia's pair of 1,000-yard wideouts (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith).