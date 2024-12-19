Mahomes (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Texans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Mahomes, who was listed as a full practice participant Tuesday through Thursday, is thus cleared to start versus Houston. In terms of how the QB looked at practice this week, head coach Andy Reid noted that Mahomes "did look good out there. He moved around pretty good," while wideout DeAndre Hopkins said that Kansas City's QB looked "like he always does.'' With Mahomes' availability confirmed, the team also appears poised to welcome back speedy wideout Hollywood Brown (shoulder, no injury designation) who is on IR, but is expected to be activated by the Chiefs ahead of Week 16 action.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Likely to start Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Listed as full participant again•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Opens week with full practice•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Will try to practice Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Dealing with mild high-ankle sprain•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Non-committal on Week 16 status•