Colts' Anthony Gould: Questionable for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gould (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Rams.
Gould has been battling an illness the last couple of days, missing practice Thursday before logging a limited session Friday. If the wide receiver can't go in Week 4, Ashton Dulin and Josh Downs would be top candidates to see an increase in workload on special teams.
