default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gould (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Rams.

Gould has been battling an illness the last couple of days, missing practice Thursday before logging a limited session Friday. If the wide receiver can't go in Week 4, Ashton Dulin and Josh Downs would be top candidates to see an increase in workload on special teams.

More News