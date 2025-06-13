Richardson (shoulder) won't need surgery and should be healthy for the start of Colts training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Richardson did not participate in Indianapolis' minicamp that ended Thursday due to an AC joint injury to his right shoulder, and he sought a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who previously performed surgery to address the issue. The results of that second opinion appear to indicate that the 23-year-old quarterback does not need surgery and should be ready for training camp in late July. That's a major boost to Richardson's chances of opening the 2025 season as the Colts' starting QB, as newcomer Daniel Jones has ample starting experience and worked with the first-team offense while Richardson was unavailable during minicamp.