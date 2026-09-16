Dulin (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Dulin likely suffered his ankle injury in the Colts' 41-23 loss to the Ravens last Sunday. The wide receiver is the team's starting kick returner and second punt returner as well as the No. 4 option on offense. If Dulin must miss time due to injury, the Colts will have many holes in the roster to fill. The franchise will likely elevate someone from the practice squad to help manage the load on special teams in the event Dulin is ruled out of next Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.