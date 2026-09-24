Dulin (ankle) did not practice Thursday.

Dulin didn't suit up for the 33-30 overtime loss to the Chiefs in Week 2 due to an ankle injury. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, so he's currently not trending favorably toward a return for Sunday's meeting against Houston. If Dulin can't play in Week 3, Seth McGowan could see more return duties on special teams. That would also apply to Anthony Gould, assuming he gets elevated off the practice squad once again. There's also a chance both players could see additional action on the receiving end, considering Alec Pierce is battling a heel issue, jeopardizing his availability versus the Texans.