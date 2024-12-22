Dulin (ankle) is not among the Colts' inactives for their Week 16 matchup against Tennessee on Sunday.

Dulin logged a full practice Friday, though he entered the weekend with a questionable tag. He'll ultimately be able to play through his ankle injury after missing each of Indianapolis past two games. Dulin could see more offensive reps than usual with Alec Pierce (concussion) inactive for Sunday's contest, though Dulin shouldn't be counted on by fantasy managers for production given that he hasn't recorded a catch since Week 2.