Doyle (hip) is still in the process of regaining weight and isn't ready to specify any timeline for his return to practice, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

Doyle estimates that he lost 25 pounds after having kidney surgery in November and hip surgery during the offseason. His body has healed from both procedures, but he needs more time to build up strength and body mass before the Colts clear him for contact work in practice. The 29-year-old tight end was limited to individual drills during the offseason program, including full-speed route running at June minicamp. Despite the clear signs of progress, he may be limited or even unavailable when the Colts open training camp in late July. Once he's back on the field, Doyle will join Eric Ebron (groin) in a prolific offense that hopes to find regular targets for at least two tight ends.