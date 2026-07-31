Colts' Riley Leonard: Logging second-team reps

Leonard is in a competition for the No. 2 quarterback role in Indianapolis in 2026, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official website reports.

Leonard continues to split reps with Anthony Richardson with the Colts' second-team offense as training camp gets underway. The second-year pro was impressive in his only start last season, completing 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing an interception in the Colts' 38-30 loss to the Texans in Week 18. Leonard and Richardson are both expected to be members of the Colts' initial 53-man roster in 2026.