Goodson rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos.

Goodson's one carry was his first rushing attempt since Week 7. Operating as the Colts' No. 3 running back behind Jonathan Taylor and Trey Sermon, the 24-year-old played just five of 76 offensive snaps Sunday. Goodson has recorded just 28 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown this season, adding 10 catches for 56 yards and score in 13 games. Heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Titans, the Iowa product remains far off the fantasy radar.