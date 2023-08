Mallory (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), Jelani Woods (hamstring) and Drew Ogletree (knee) remain sidelined, so Mallory could get extra work in this week's preseason game if he's able to play. The 24-year-old, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft, is likely competing with Mo Alie-Cox and Pharaoh Brown for the team's No. 3 TE spot.