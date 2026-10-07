Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Mallory (thumb) will have his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After sustaining a thumb injury in August, Mallory was sent to injured reserve at the conclusion of the preseason. The 27-year-old has made good progress in his recovery, and after missing the minimum four games, the Colts have decided to clear him to practice at the first opportunity in which he's eligible to do so. Mallory could make his 2026 debut as soon as this Sunday in Pittsburgh, though he'll likely struggle to earn playing time behind fellow tight ends Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree.