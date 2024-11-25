Wagner recorded eight total tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Cowboys.

The 13th-year pro played 100 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps for the second consecutive game and tied Frankie Luvu as the team's leading tackler Sunday. Wagner has continued to produce in his first season in Washington, recording 99 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and defending one pass through 12 games. He's expected to remain one of the NFL's top tacklers as the Commanders host the Titans in Week 13.