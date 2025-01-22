Wagner (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
The veteran inside linebacker powered through his ankle injury in Saturday's divisional-round win over the Lions, tallying eight total tackles while playing 100 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps. Wagner registered a DNP/DNP/LP practice schedule before playing in the divisional round, so Wednesday's DNP is likely precautionary. However, if the Utah State product can't practice in a limited fashion Thursday or Friday, he could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
