Wagner (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Eagles, Ben Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Wagner was a full participant in Thursday's practice after missing back-to-back sessions earlier in the week. The linebacker elevated his participation just in time to dodge an injury designation and should be good to go for Saturday's divisional matchup. The veteran will continue his streak of game-day participation, as the 35-year-old has yet to miss a contest this season.