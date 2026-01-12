Wagner recorded 162 tackles (79 solo), including 4.5 sacks, while adding two interceptions among his four passes defensed in 2025.

Wagner delivered another excellent statistical season at age 35, tying the second-best totals of his 14-year career for interceptions and sacks while dressing for all 17 games. He has exceeded 100 tackles in every regular season of his career and sits at an even 2,000. Despite his advanced age, Wagner should draw plenty of interest in free agency this offseason if he chooses to continue playing.