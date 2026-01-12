Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Posts 162 tackles at age 35
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner recorded 162 tackles (79 solo), including 4.5 sacks, while adding two interceptions among his four passes defensed in 2025.
Wagner delivered another excellent statistical season at age 35, tying the second-best totals of his 14-year career for interceptions and sacks while dressing for all 17 games. He has exceeded 100 tackles in every regular season of his career and sits at an even 2,000. Despite his advanced age, Wagner should draw plenty of interest in free agency this offseason if he chooses to continue playing.
More News
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Double-digit stops Christmas Day•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Full participant Tuesday•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Estimated as DNP•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Good to go•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Still managing knee issue•