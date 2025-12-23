Wagner (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Wagner did not practice Monday, so his upgrade to full participation means he is trending towards playing in Thursday's game against the Cowboys. The veteran middle linebacker has yet to miss a game this season, playing 100 percent of defensive snaps in 14-of-15 games. His continued presence on the field is surely an anchor for the Commanders' defense, and his trend of game-day participation will likely not stop Sunday.