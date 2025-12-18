Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Wagner has now missed back-to-back practices to open the week as he continues to nurse a knee injury. The linebacker has been able to play through the issue the last two weeks, but he'll look to return to practice in some capacity at Thursday's final session prior to Saturday's matchup with the Eagles.
