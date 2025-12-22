Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Estimated as DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.
Wagner has been playing through the knee issue for weeks and has yet to miss a start this season. Through 15 games, the veteran linebacker has piled up 147 tackles (73 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and three pass breakups, including a pair of interceptions, on 99 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps.
