Wagner logged 10 tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense during the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Wagner played all 92 defensive snaps Christmas Day, which was the second-most in his career (94 defensive snaps in Week 7 of the 2016 season). He combined with Jer'Zhan Newton for a five-yard sack on Dak Prescott midway through the third quarter, bringing Wagner up 2.5 sacks over his last four games. Wagner has accumulated 157 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, which is currently the fifth most in his 14-year NFL career. Week 18 against the Eagles is Wagner's last opportunity to add to his tackling total.