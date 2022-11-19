Young (knee) was not activated from injured reserve Saturday, although head coach Ron Rivera anticipates he'll be activated before Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN reports.
This seemed like the likely conclusion given the dulling optimism as the week dwindled. The Commanders have until Wednesday to activate Young before he's ineligible to return this year, but coach Rivera indicated that the pass rusher's return is a mere formality at this point.
