Moore was unable to catch his only target in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Chargers.

For the second consecutive week, the 32-year-old operated as the Commanders' No. 2 wideout while Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) remained out. During that span, Moore has played 72 offensive snaps and rushed once for nine yards but failed to catch any of his four targets. If McLaurin and Brown miss their third consecutive game in Week 6 against the Bears, Moore will likely play a similar role on the Commanders' offense.