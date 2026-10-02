Moore (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Moore has been working through an ankle injury as of late, though he was able to play in the Ravens' Week 3 win over the Cowboys in Brazil. He's draw the questionable tag for Week 4, and if he's not cleared to play against Tennessee, then LaJohntay Wester and Elijah Sarratt would both be in line for a slight uptick in offensive snaps. Moore has accumulated three catches (on six targets) for 63 yards and a touchdown along with 229 yards on eight kickoff returns through three regular-season games.