Moore (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Broncos.

Moore was added to the injury report Sunday afternoon with an illness, and his ability to play likely hinges on his immune system. The wide receiver caught two of five targets for 28 yards in the Week 11 loss to the Dolphins. If the wide receiver can play, he will likely see a reduction in offensive snaps compared to Week 11 due to the return of fellow wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Treylon Burks.