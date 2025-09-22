Moore caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

Moore's 59 percent route share was tops among Washington wide receivers, albeit on an unusual afternoon that saw OC Kliff Kingsbury deploy deep rotations and a slew of players at each position. Terry McLaurin ended up suffering a quadriceps injury in the second half, potentially opening the door for Moore to have a considerable role again in Week 4 at Atlanta, although playing time won't necessarily lead to much production.