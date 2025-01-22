Payne (knee/finger) didn't practice Wednesday.

The 27-year-old defensive tackle from Alabama played through a finger injury in the Commanders' divisional-round win over the Lions, failing to record a stat over 37 defensive snaps. However, it now appears he also sustained a knee injury in the process, potentially putting his availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in question. Payne almost certainly needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up Sunday.