Crowder caught two of four targets for 15 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles.

The 31-year-old wideout came into the game as a little-used depth option who had just a 4-32-0 line on four targets in three 2024 appearances, but after catching a six-yard TD strike from Jayden Daniels in the first quarter for the Commanders' first points, Crowder played hero by grabbing their last score as well -- a nine-yard toss from Daniels with just six seconds left in the fourth quarter. Crowder has seen his role grow the last two weeks, and it could increase further in Week 17 against the Falcons after Dyami Brown (hamstring) exited Sunday's win.