Crowder finished the 2024 regular season with nine catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns in six games, adding three catches for 29 yards in three playoff appearances.

Crowder's primary role was on punt returns, but he also scored two TDs in a Week 16 win over Philadelphia, including the game-winner in the final seconds. He missed 11 straight games with a calf injury from late September to mid-December, and he never went higher than 46 percent snap share on offense. Crowder will turn 32 in June and isn't under contract for 2025.