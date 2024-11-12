Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that Crowder (calf) has not been designated to return from injured reserve, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Crowder has spent the Commanders' last seven games on the sideline due to a lingering calf issue, and though he's been eligible to resume practicing for a few weeks, he hasn't made enough progress in his recovery for the team to open his 21-day evaluation window. At this stage, Crowder looks safe to rule out for Thursday's game against the Eagles, and a return to action Week 12 versus the Cowboys might be a stretch, too.