Daniels completed 25 of 30 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Titans. He added nine rushing attempts for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels gave the Commanders a 14-0 lead with a three-yard rushing touchdown, then doubled that first-half advantage with touchdown passes of 16 and three yards to Terry McLaurin. The rookie second overall pick missed only one of his 15 first-half pass attempts but was picked off in the third quarter as the Titans cut what was once a 28-point Washington lead to 28-13 heading into the fourth quarter. He bounced back with a four-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz early in the fourth to snuff out any hopes of a Tennessee comeback. Daniels has thrown 15 touchdown passes and run in six touchdowns to lead the Commanders to an 8-5 record heading into their Week 14 bye.