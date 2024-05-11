Newton (foot) was seen at Washinton's offseason workouts with a walking boot on, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Newton underwent surgery in January to repair a partial Jones fracture in his foot. This may have been the primary reason he fell down the draft board to the end of Round 2, as he was originally expected to go much earlier. Although he was unable to take part in athletic drills at the combine, the Illinois star's game tape implies he projects to be rather athletic relative to defensive tackle standards. There has not been a clear timetable for when the rookie will be able to take the field, but he does not appear to be close at this point in time.