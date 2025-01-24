Bates (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.
Bates has dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the postseason, but his availability hasn't yet been impacted. He secured one of two targets for 20 yards during the team's divisional-round win over Detroit while working behind Zach Ertz at the tight end position.
