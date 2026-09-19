Bates should take on an elevated role against the Cowboys on Sunday after Chig Okonkwo was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Bates has primarily been utilized as a run blocker during his NFL career, though he did come up with two catches (on three targets) for 13 yards during the Commanders' 24-22 loss to the Eagles in Week 1. Bates should see an uptick in offensive snaps and targets from Jayden Daniels due to Okonkwo's absence, with Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff also in the mix for elevated roles.