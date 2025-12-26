Commanders' John Bates: Held without a catch vs. Cowboys
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bates was not targeted during Thursday's 30-23 loss to Dallas.
Bates played 43 percent of offensive snaps but didn't draw a single target from fill-in quarterback Josh Johnson, while Ben Sinnott (61 percent of snaps) secured three of four looks for 29 yards. Expect Bates to again contribute as the No. 2 tight end behind Sinnott during Washington's regular-season finale against the Eagles in Week 18.
