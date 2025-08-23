Bates won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The Commanders are resting most of the players with secure roles -- a group that includes Bates, but apparently not fellow tight end Ben Sinnott (a 2024 second-round pick). Zach Ertz is also resting in anticipation of being the team's top receiving threat at tight end, while Bates figures to continue in his familiar role as a blocking-focused No. 2 TE when Washington open the regular season against the Giants on Sun., Sept. 7.