Bates caught three of four targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-13 win over Atlanta.

Bates handled his usual role as Washington's inline tight end, though it came with more snaps (58 percent) than usual in a run-heavy contest. Logan Thomas still ran most of the routes and got most of the snaps on passing downs, so Bates isn't a great bet to repeat Week 13 against the Giants.