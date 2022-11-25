The Commanders activated Eifler (hamstring) from injured reserve Friday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Eifler sustained a hamstring injury back in Week 4 versus the Cowboys, and he was then placed on injured reserve up until the team designated his return Tuesday. Following Friday's activation, along with Cole Holcomb (foot) and Drew White (knee) both currently on IR, the 225-pounder is slated to operate as Washington's top available middle linebacker Sunday against the Falcons.
