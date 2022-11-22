Eifler (hamstring) was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Eifler suffered the injury Week 4 against the Cowboys and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 8. The 24-year-old has mostly contributed on special teams this season, but with Cole Holcomb currently dealing with a foot injury, Eifler could have a bigger role than usual if he is able to play Sunday against the Falcons.