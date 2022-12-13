Sweat is still in concussion protocols, but he's expected to return to practice Wednesday or Thursday, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

Sweat suffered a concussion in Week 13's tie with the Giants, but he was unable to gain clearance during the team's Week 14 bye and remains in protocols. However, a return to practice later this week would leave open the possibility for him to suit up Sunday in a rematch with the Giants. With James Smith-Williams still in concussion protocols as well, and Chase Young's debut date still a moving target, the Commanders face the possibility of being light on depth on the edges if Sweat is unable to play.