Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Bellore (concussion) won't play in Thursday's matchup against the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Central Michigan product likely sustained a concussion in the Week 16 loss to the Eagles, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Thursday. Bellore has played almost exclusively on special teams this season, recording 11 total tackles and one forced fumble across 15 appearances.