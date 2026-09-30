Cross (illness) won't travel to London with the Commanders and has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

It will be the second straight absence for Cross, and what was originally deemed an "internal injury" is now being called an "illness." It's not quite clear what he's dealing with, but the fifth-year safety's inability to suit up will leave a hole in Washington's secondary. Quan Martin logged a greater defensive snap share in Week 3 and will likely do so again Sunday in Cross's stead.