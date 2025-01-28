Zaccheaus finished the 2024 regular season with 45 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns on 64 targets, then added seven catches for 45 yards on 10 targets in three playoff games.

Zaccheaus was Washington's third or fourth WR for most of the year, and he came on strong at the end of the regular season, with the final three games accounting for 41 percent of his receiving yardage (206) and all three TDs. He had far less success in the playoffs, while teammate Dyami Brown had 229 receiving yards in the three games -- nearly as many as his total from the regular season (308). Both Zaccheaus and Brown are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, and the same goes for fellow veterans Noah Brown (kidney), Jamison Crowder and K.J. Osborn. That leaves Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey as the only Washington wideouts under contract for 2025, which could put the team in the market for a major upgrade via free agency and/or the draft. If Zaccheaus returns, he'll likely be somewhere between third and fifth on the depth chart.