Zaccheaus (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia.

Zaccheaus made a brief exit from this past Saturday's divisional-round win in Detroit due to a groin injury, but he was listed with a hip issue this week, resulting in limited practices both Wednesday and Thursday. After Friday's full session, though, he's ready ahead of Sunday's contest. In two regular-season appearances against the Eagles on the campaign, Zaccheaus hauled in six of 10 targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns.