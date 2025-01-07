Zaccheaus caught two of five targets for 51 yards in Sundays 23-19 win over the Cowboys.

Zaccheaus cooled off quite a bit in Week 18 after a string of strong performances in recent weeks. The wideouts two catches counted for his lowest reception total since Week 12. Zaccheaus became an important part of the Commanders' passing attack to close the season, finishing the year with 45 receptions for 506 yards and three touchdowns. With that said, the 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after only one season with Washington. His growing chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels could lead the Commanders to offering him another contract this offseason. If not, Zaccheaus will hit the market in 2025 in search of a new landing spot.