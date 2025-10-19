The Commanders activated Cosmi (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, but he remains questionable to play Sunday against the Cowboys.

Cosmi is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered during the Commanders' playoff run in January. His activation from the PUP list indicates he is on track to play Week 7, and if he is cleared to play, he'll likely take over as the starting right guard while Andrew Wylie reverts to a reserve role.