Cosmi (head) exited Saturday's game against the Eagles and did not return, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Cosmi was unable to return to Saturday's contest after suffering a head injury late in the fourth quarter. The offensive guard's status for Week 17 will depend on his practice participation. The injury to the 26-year-old means the Commanders' offensive line depth gets even thinner, as they are already without Laremy Tunsil (oblique). Brandon Coleman (shin) also left Saturday's game with an injury.