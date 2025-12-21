Commanders' Sam Cosmi: Exits with potential concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cosmi (head) exited Saturday's game against the Eagles and did not return, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.
Cosmi was unable to return to Saturday's contest after suffering a head injury late in the fourth quarter. The offensive guard's status for Week 17 will depend on his practice participation. The injury to the 26-year-old means the Commanders' offensive line depth gets even thinner, as they are already without Laremy Tunsil (oblique). Brandon Coleman (shin) also left Saturday's game with an injury.