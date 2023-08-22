Howell completed 19 of 25 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's preseason game against Baltimore, adding three carries for 17 yards.

Three days after being named the Week 1 starter, Howell led the Washington first unit to 17 points on four drives while playing the entire first half against Baltimore's second/third-string defenders. He played well even considering the soft competition, though he also showed some of the bad in his scouting report when he took a 13-yard sack on a second-and-2 after needlessly bailing from a relatively clean pocket. Howell bounced back with a 16-yard dart to TE Cole Turner on the next snap, leading Washington to an opening-drive field goal before adding second-quarter TD passes to RB Antonio Gibson and WR Dyami Brown. The biggest negative was WR Terry McLaurin exiting in the second quarter with a toe injury, though it may not end up being a big deal given that X-rays came back negative, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. The prolonged playing time Monday likely means Howell and other starters will be rested for their preseason finale Saturday against the Bengals, leaving a 20-day gap before a favorable Week 1 home matchup with the rebuilding Cardinals.