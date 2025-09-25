Amos (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Amos was forced to leave Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Raiders this past Sunday due to a calf injury. The rookie second-rounder was limited in Wednesday's practice, but his ability to fully participate in Thursday's session indicates that he should be cleared to play against the Falcons on Sunday, barring a setback. Amos has five tackles (four solo) and four pass defenses through the first three games of the regular season.