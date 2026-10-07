The Commanders opened Amos' (ankle) 21-day practice window open ahead of Wednesday's session.

Amos was a limited participant Wednesday in what was his first practice since early August, when he sustained an ankle injury during training camp. The injury caused Amos to start the regular season on injured reserve, but the Commanders will now have 21 day to activate him from IR and move him to the 53-man roster. Depending on his practice participation over the next two days, Amos could be cleared to make his 2026 regular-season debut as soon as Sunday against the Giants.